Ramco to invest over ₹2,200 crore

Undeterred by the economic slowdown, Ramco Cements Ltd. will be investing more than ₹2,200 crore in the coming months in various upcoming projects in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, said a top official.

“Economic slowdown is an ideal situation to invest,” said S. Vaithiyanathan, CFO, Ramco Cements. “We generally tend to invest during down cycle so that the plant would be ready for commissioning when the upswing starts,” he said. During the previous two slowdowns, the firm had invested over ₹200 crore in expansion at Alathiyur for putting up mother plant and Ariyalur for second production line.

