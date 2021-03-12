Ramco Cements to expand cement capacity

Company eyes 20 MTPA by FY22

The Ramco Cements Ltd., the flagship company of the Ramco Group, is planning to expand its production capacity to 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by FY22, a top official.

“Currently, we have a production capacity of over 16 MTPA and this will increase to 20 MTPA with the completion of the third line of clinkering plant at Jayanthipuram in Andhra Pradesh and a new cement plant in Kurnool,” said S. Vaithiyanathan, CFO.

As per the earlier plan, Ramco Cements decided to expand clinkering capacity at Jayanthipuram from 3 MTPA to 4.5 MTPA before March 2021, set up a plant in Kurnool with a clinkering capacity of 2.25 MTPA and cement capacity of 1 MTPA, a thermal power plant and waste heat recovery plant (WHRP) before March 2021.

“Things got delayed due to COVID-19,” he said.

“At Jayanthipuram plant, our plan was to install 27 MW of WHRP in all the three lines of clinker manufacturing. The first two lines have been commissioned and the third will become operational by Q1 of FY22,” he added.

Till now, Ramco Cements had incurred capital expenditure worth ₹2,500 crore out of the planned ₹3,600 crore for FY21. The balance would be expended in the next fiscal. The capital expenditure for the Kurnool plant would be ₹300 crore and work would be completed by FY22.

Regarding the WHRP, he said the project cost for all the three phases would be ₹220 crore. With the commissioning of phase I and II, the company was able to reduce consumption of power by about 15 MW, which was procured from a thermal power plant.