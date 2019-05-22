Ramco Cements Q4 profit up 52%

The Ramco Cements Ltd. has reported a 52.3% growth in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2019 to ₹165.37 crore from ₹108.59 crore registered in the year-earlier period.

Total revenue rose to ₹1,543.47 crore from ₹1,273.76 crore. The board has recommended a dividend of ₹3 per share.

Total expenditure grew to ₹1,296.81 crore from ₹1,068.46 crore due to a rise in cost of transportation, power and fuel, and rupee depreciation. It included other expenditure such as CSR activities, contribution to various CMs’ relief funds and contribution to political parties, amounting to ₹42.17 crore, the firm said in a statement.

Regarding the company’s ongoing expansion, a statement said the expansion of grinding unit in Kolaghat, West Bengal from 1 MTPA to 2 MTPA was expected to completed by May end. New grinding unit in Haridaspur, Odisha with a capacity of 0.9 MTPA would be commissioned by October and expansion of grinding unit near Vizag from 0.95 MTPA to 2 MTPA by December.

Expansion of clinkering capacity at the Jayanthipuram, AP from 3 MTPA to 4.50 MTPA along with WHRS capacity of 27 MW was expected to be commissioned by July 2020.

New cement plant in Kolimigundla, Kurnool District with clinkering capacity of 2.25 MTPA and cement capacity of 1 MTPA was expected to be commissioned during March 2021.

Last year, the company had incurred aggregate capital expenditure of ₹1,206 crore including for the above mentioned expansion plans.