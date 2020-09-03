Industry

Ramakrishnan is MD of South Indian Bank

Murali Ramakrishnan.

Private sector lender South Indian Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved appointment of Murali Ramakrishnan as its MD and CEO with effect from October 1.

Mr. Ramakrishnan had retired from ICICI Bank as senior general manager on May 30 and joined South Indian Bank as adviser on July 1. RBI’s approval is for three years, the Kerala-based bank said in a regulatory filing. In his last assignment at ICICI Bank, Mr. Ramakrishnan headed a business transformation project for SMEs.

