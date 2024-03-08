Rakesh Gangwal likely to sell shares in IndiGo

“InterGlobe Aviation’s promoter Rakesh Gangwal is likely to sell more than a 3% stake in the company through open market transactions,” according to sources. The company is the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo.
As of December 2023, promoters' of InterGlobe Aviation owned a 63.13% stake in the company and Mr. Gangwal had an 11.72% shareholding.
The Chinkerpoo Family Trust, whose trustee is Shobha Gangwal and JP Morgan Trust Company of Delaware, owned a 13.49% stake, as per the shareholding data on the BSE. Shobha Gangwal is the wife of Rakesh Gangwal, the co-founder of the company.
