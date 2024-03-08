GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rakesh Gangwal likely to sell shares in IndiGo

As of December 2023, promoters' of InterGlobe Aviation owned a 63.13% stake in the company and Mr. Gangwal had an 11.72% shareholding.

March 08, 2024 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
InterGlobe Aviation’s (IndiGo) promoter Rakesh Gangwal. File

InterGlobe Aviation’s (IndiGo) promoter Rakesh Gangwal. File

InterGlobe Aviation’s promoter Rakesh Gangwal is likely to sell more than a 3% stake in the company through open market transactions,” according to sources. The company is the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo.

As of December 2023, promoters' of InterGlobe Aviation owned a 63.13% stake in the company and Mr. Gangwal had an 11.72% shareholding.

The Chinkerpoo Family Trust, whose trustee is Shobha Gangwal and JP Morgan Trust Company of Delaware, owned a 13.49% stake, as per the shareholding data on the BSE. Shobha Gangwal is the wife of Rakesh Gangwal, the co-founder of the company.

Will buy IndiGo stake only from Bhatia: Al Baker

As per the sources, shares amounting to more than 3% stake are likely to be sold at a discount to Thursday's (March 7) closing price of ₹3,101.55 per share. The scrip closed with a gain of 1% after touching an intra-day high of ₹3,128.95.

Amid differences with co-founder Rahul Bhatia, Mr. Gangwal, in February 2022, resigned from the board of directors of InterGlobe Aviation and also said that he would gradually reduce his equity stake in the airline over the next five years.

Related Topics

stocks / business (general) / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.