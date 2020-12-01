Railways hauls highest ever load for 2020 in Nov.

NEW DELHI

01 December 2020 21:49 IST

The Railways on Tuesday said it registered the highest freight loading for 2020 in November at 109.68 MT (million tonne), even as loading during the last month was affected due to the festival holidays and cyclone Nivar.

Last month, freight loading was higher by 9% from 100.96 MT in November 2019, resulting in an increase of about ₹450 crore in revenues over the year-earlier period. “In this period, Indian Railways earned ₹10,657.66 crore from freight loading, which is about 4% higher compared to last year’s earnings for the same period [₹10,207.87 crore],” the Railways said.

The loading this November included 48.48 MT of coal, 13.77 MT of iron ore, 5.1 MT of foodgrains, 5.41 MT of fertilizers and 6.62 MT of cement (excluding clinker).

Advertising

Advertising

“This is the highest loading that we have done this year despite festival holidays and disruptions caused by cyclone Nivar. In fact, in the last four days of November, we loaded 4 MT of goods every day,” Railway Board Chairman and CEO V.K. Yadav said during a virtual conference.