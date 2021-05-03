Rabi Sankar takes charge as RBI Dy. Gov.

MUMBAI

03 May 2021 23:19 IST

T. Rabi Sankar on Monday assumed office as a Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Mr. Sankar, who was an executive director prior to his elevation, will oversee eight departments including currency management, foreign exchange and internal debt management.

A career central banker, he had joined the Reserve Bank in 1990.

His areas of expertise include exchange rate management and reserves portfolio management.

He had served as an IMF consultant between 2005-11. Mr. Sankar holds a Master of Philosophy degree in economics from the JNU.