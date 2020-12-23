‘R-Cap gets 10 more bids for subsidiaries’

Reliance Capital Ltd. (R-Cap), part of the debt-ridden Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group, has received 10 more bids, including from SBI Life, for its subsidiaries, sources said.
Earlier this month, the Committee of Debenture Holders had extended the last date for submission of expression of interest (EoI) to December 17, 2020.
Following this, 10 new bids had come in for Reliance Capital's assets, taking the total number of bids to 70, the sources said.
State Bank of India's subsidiary SBI Life has also shown interest in picking up Reliance Capital's stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, they added.
