Industry

Quess to buy ₹208-crore stake in Conneqt

Quess Corp, a business services platform, said it will acquire the residual 30% equity stake in Conneqt Business Solutions from Tata Sons for ₹208 crore.

Quess had acquired 51% of Conneqt in November 2017 and further increased its stake in Conneqt from 51% to 70% in May 2019 via infusion of primary capital, which was later used to fund its acquisition of Allsec Technologies, a CLM and HRO services provider.

The combined strength of Conneqt and Allsec would provide Quess a sizeable base to expand its CLM and BPM capabilities with emphasis on digital services and international expansion, said Quess in a statement.

“The consolidation of our holding in Conneqt will further accelerate Conneqt’s transition to non-voice services,” said Suraj Moraje, Group CEO and MD, Quess Corp said,as the business benefits from the triple tailwinds of virtualization, digitization, and automation.''

Conneqt is a customer lifecycle management (CLM) and BPM services firm that runs 21 delivery centres and employs over 29,000 people.

With this transaction, Conneqt will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Quess..

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2021 10:53:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/quess-to-buy-208-crore-stake-in-conneqt/article34339031.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY