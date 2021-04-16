Quess Corp to acquire remaining 30% stake in Conneqt from Tata Sons for ₹208 crore

Quess had acquired 51% of Conneqt in November 2017 and further increased its stake in Conneqt from 51% to 70% in May 2019 via infusion of primary capital.

Quess Corp, a business services platform, on Friday said it will acquire the remaining 30% equity stake in Conneqt Business Solutions from Tata Sons for ₹208 crore.

Quess had acquired 51% of Conneqt in November 2017 and further increased its stake in Conneqt from 51% to 70% in May 2019 via infusion of primary capital, which was later used to fund its acquisition of Allsec Technologies, a CLM and HRO services provider.

The combined strength of Conneqt and Allsec would provide Quess a sizable base to expand its CLM and BPM capabilities with emphasis on digital services and international expansion, Quess said in a statement.

Suraj Moraje, Group CEO and Managing Director of Quess Corp said, “The consolidation of our holding in Conneqt will further accelerate Conneqt’s transition to non-voice services as the business benefits from the triple tailwinds of virtualisation, digitisation, and automation.''

Conneqt is a customer lifecycle management (CLM) and BPM services firm that runs 21 delivery centers and employs over 29,000 people.

With this transaction, Conneqt will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Quess.