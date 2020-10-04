Quality, scale will help lift exports; not subsidies: Piyush Goyal

The Minister says $1 tn goal requires focus

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday stressed that quality, technology and scale of production would help India take its annual exports to $1 trillion and not government subsidies.

He exhorted exporters and the industry as a whole to target $1 trillion worth of shipments.

“Why can’t we aim for $1 trillion exports from India. We certainly can. I see no reason, [why] we cannot. For that we need to be clear on actionable items [and] subsidies are never going to get us there, I am very very clear about that,” he said.

“At least in my six years of engagement, I have not found subsidies to be the solution for India’s problems. I think it’s quality, technology, growth, scale; and sometimes for a short period you may need to give a little thrust or support. But if they are looking at literally running a long term engagement with the world on subsidy, it is not going to work,” he said, speaking at a webinar on strategies for alleviating policy constraints for exports in select sectors.