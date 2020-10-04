Industry

Quality, scale will help lift exports; not subsidies: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal.  

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday stressed that quality, technology and scale of production would help India take its annual exports to $1 trillion and not government subsidies.

He exhorted exporters and the industry as a whole to target $1 trillion worth of shipments.

“Why can’t we aim for $1 trillion exports from India. We certainly can. I see no reason, [why] we cannot. For that we need to be clear on actionable items [and] subsidies are never going to get us there, I am very very clear about that,” he said.

“At least in my six years of engagement, I have not found subsidies to be the solution for India’s problems. I think it’s quality, technology, growth, scale; and sometimes for a short period you may need to give a little thrust or support. But if they are looking at literally running a long term engagement with the world on subsidy, it is not going to work,” he said, speaking at a webinar on strategies for alleviating policy constraints for exports in select sectors.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 4, 2020 2:17:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/quality-scale-will-help-lift-exports-not-subsidies-piyush-goyal/article32762284.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story