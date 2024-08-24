GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Quality control orders protect MSMEs from unfair competition: Goyal

Under quality control orders, items cannot be produced, sold, traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the Bureau of Indian Standards mark

Published - August 24, 2024 10:10 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

File picture of Union Minister Piyush Goyal. | Photo Credit: PTI

The quality control orders (QCOs) issued by the government for different products will protect MSMEs from unfair competition and help cut the import of sub-standard goods, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday (August 24, 2024).

He said that through these orders, the government is supporting the MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises).

"We are giving time to MSMEs to meet the QCO requirements," he said, adding that MSMEs will benefit from these orders as "it stops substandard goods imported at strange rates from outside the country and thus helps the MSME sector by protecting it from unfair competition".

MSMEs should not be looked upon as merely a small enterprise, he added.

The entire ecosystem around big industries and enterprises comprises thousands of MSMEs, without whom they cannot succeed, he said, adding that MSMEs act both as suppliers and customers of big industries.

The sector also plays an important role in the tourism and infrastructure development of the country and has a big share in India's exports.

"Today, several SMEs have listed their firms at BSE," he said.

Under these orders, items cannot be produced, sold, traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark. These orders are issued for goods like smart meters, nuts, bolts and fasteners.

Mandatory QCOs help curb the import of sub-standard products, prevent unfair trade practices and ensure the safety and well-being of consumers as well as the environment.

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.