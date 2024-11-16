QNu Labs plans geographical expansion

QNu Labs, a quantum-safe cybersecurity company from India, has announced geographical expansion plans to provide its quantum cryptography solutions in the U.S. and other key markets.

“By the end of 2024 financial year, we aim to firmly establish QNu Inc as a leading provider of quantum cryptography solutions in the U.S.,” said Rahil Patel, chief growth officer QNu Labs over an email.

“The U.S. market holds tremendous potential, given its early adoption of cybersecurity advancements and its recognition of quantum computing as an emerging threat to conventional cryptographic standards,” he said.

He said the company’s move into the US is driven by the demand in industries such as banking and financial services, defense, telecommunications, and healthcare—sectors where quantum-safe solutions are increasingly becoming essential.

“The federal government’s initiatives around quantum computing and encryption, alongside strict compliance mandates for data protection, provide an ideal landscape for our cutting-edge quantum-safe technologies like Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), and Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG),” he said.

Beyond the U.S., the company is looking at expanding to several other regions including Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia.

“In Europe, both EU & non-EU countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. present attractive opportunities, especially as they introduce policies aimed at enhancing cryptographic standards in response to quantum threats,” Mr Patel said.

“We aim to establish partnerships and potentially operational bases in these countries by 2025,” he added.

He said the primary driver behind the company’s expansion is the global shift toward quantum computing and the ensuing need for quantum-safe cryptography solutions.

“Governments, enterprises, and regulated sectors are becoming increasingly aware of the looming threat posed by quantum computing, particularly in terms of its ability to break conventional encryption systems posing a grave threat to their data,” he said.

As quantum computing accelerates, the need for immediate action to secure sensitive data is becoming a pressing concern, he said.

The company offers a range of solutions designed to protect against the “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” threat, in which adversaries collect encrypted data now, with the intention of decrypting it later using quantum computers.

