ADVERTISEMENT

QIA to invest $1 billion in India's Reliance Retail Ventures

August 23, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

Reliance Retail, a unit of Reliance Retail Ventures, was recently valued at $92 billion to $96 billion by two global consultants

Reuters

Representational file image | Photo Credit: Reuters

Qatar Investment Authority will invest ₹82.78 billion ($1 billion) in Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of India's Reliance Industries , at a pre-money equity value of ₹8.28 trillion, the companies said on August 23.

Reliance Retail Ventures has previously raised about ₹472.65 billion from various global investors, it said.

Reliance Retail, a unit of Reliance Retail Ventures, was recently valued at $92 billion to $96 billion by two global consultants, a move that could signal an eventual initial public offering of the company.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Reliance Retail is India's largest retailer and has been partnering with a slew of global brands to launch and expand their presence in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US