HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

QIA to invest $1 billion in India's Reliance Retail Ventures

Reliance Retail, a unit of Reliance Retail Ventures, was recently valued at $92 billion to $96 billion by two global consultants

August 23, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

Reuters
Representational file image

Representational file image | Photo Credit: Reuters

Qatar Investment Authority will invest ₹82.78 billion ($1 billion) in Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of India's Reliance Industries , at a pre-money equity value of ₹8.28 trillion, the companies said on August 23.

Reliance Retail Ventures has previously raised about ₹472.65 billion from various global investors, it said.

Reliance Retail, a unit of Reliance Retail Ventures, was recently valued at $92 billion to $96 billion by two global consultants, a move that could signal an eventual initial public offering of the company.

Reliance Retail is India's largest retailer and has been partnering with a slew of global brands to launch and expand their presence in India.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.