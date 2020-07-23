Q1 GST, I-T mop up very encouraging: Pandey

Tax mop up in first quarter of the current fiscal is ‘very encouraging’ and indicates the economy is recovering sooner than anticipated at the time of imposing lockdown, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said.
He said the Revenue Department wants to bring in self-compliance among taxpayers by making available data of all financial transactions via Form 26AS at the time of filing income tax returns.
Mr. Pandey, also the Revenue Secretary, said about 70% of the ₹91,000 crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) collected in June is on account of transactions in May.
“For June, going by the current trends, we have a certain trend about how many people have made payments so far, and also, the e-way bill... truck movement... all these things are giving encouraging signals that the economy is coming back to the realm sooner than what was being anticipated when the lockdown started in March,” he said.
Besides, income tax collection, by way of advance tax and TDS, in the April-June quarter was about 80% of what was collected in the same period last year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath