Prosus buys payments company BillDesk for $4.7 billion

AMSTERDAM

31 August 2021 13:02 IST

The deal to buy Billdesk is subject to regulatory approvals, including by the Competition Commission of India.

Technology investor Prosus NV said on August 31 it had agreed to buy payments platform BillDesk for $4.7 billion to complement its own PayU business.

“Together, the two expect to create a financial ecosystem handling 4 billion transactions annually — four times PayU’s current level in India,” the company said.

BillDesk, one of India’s largest payment platforms, had ₹2.71 billion in after-tax net profit for the year ended March 31 2021, Prosus said.

Advertising

Advertising

The deal to buy Billdesk, which was founded in 2000, is subject to regulatory approvals, including by the Competition Commission of India.

India has been a major focus for Amsterdam-based Prosus. It said the acquisition of August 31 brings the total it had invested in the Indian market to more than $10 billion.

Prosus, spun out of Naspers of South Africa in 2019, owns both stakes in consumer internet companies in online marketplaces, educational software, food delivery and fintech. It operates some of the companies.

It is best known for its 28.9% stake in Tencent of China.

In India, it is a major investor in Swiggy, one of the two food-delivery platforms fighting for dominance.