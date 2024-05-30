ADVERTISEMENT

Proportion of women in leadership roles stagnating in India: LinkedIn report

Published - May 30, 2024 09:54 pm IST - New Delhi

After inching up over the years, the percentage of women in corporate firms in India has stagnated, and even slightly reduced, according to LinkedIn data.

The Hindu Bureau

Representation of women in corporate roles — which has for long been below 30% in India — has been especially stagnating, and even possibly declining in the post-pandemic years, according to a report by professional social networking platform LinkedIn, ‘Women in Leadership in Corporate India’. 

ADVERTISEMENT

(Source: LinkedIn)

The data is based on LinkedIn members in India, where the firm has over 100 million people registered. Aparajita Bharti, co-founder of The Quantum Hub consultancy that worked with LinkedIn for the report, said that the reduction in the availability of hybrid or work-from-home roles may have contributed to this shift, suppressing the growth of female participation in the corporate labour market. 

The company’s data “shows that despite progress, women still face obstacles in reaching leadership roles due to bias, societal norms, and structural barriers,” said Aditi Jha, country head for legal and government affairs at LinkedIn India. 

The report cites suggestions such as a ‘skills-first’ approach to hiring (as opposed to making gendered assumptions on what a prospective employee can or cannot do), mentorship and networking opportunities, and shared parental leave. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Industries such as Education at 30% and Government Administration at 29% have the highest representation of women in leadership roles, followed by Administrative and Support Services and Hospitals and Health Care, each with 23%,” a statement accompanying the report said. “Sectors like Technology, Information, and Media and Financial Services each have moderate female representation in leadership at 19%. The lowest representation is found in Construction, Oil, Gas, and Mining, and Utilities, each with 11% female representation in leadership, while Wholesale and Manufacturing have 12%, and Accommodation and Food Services have 15%.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US