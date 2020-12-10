Production, sales volume may drop in Q4 at auto unit: M&M

‘Microprocessors in short supply, MVML may also be hit’

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is expecting reduction in production and sales volume at its automotive division and in its wholly owned subsidiary in the last quarter of the current fiscal due to a global supply shortage of microprocessors.

M&M said it was engaging closely with its auto components supplier Bosch and assessing likely production loss.

“The operations of the company in the automotive sector will be affected by the global supply shortage of microprocessors (semiconductors) used in the electronic control unit, (ECU) which is supplied by Bosch,” M&M said in a regulatory filing.

The company said this was estimated to result in a reduction in production and sales volume of the company (automotive division) and Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers (MVML), a wholly-owned subsidiary, in the last quarter of FY21.

“The company is engaging closely with Bosch and assessing likely production loss for the last quarter of FY 2020-2021 on account of this supply disruption as also steps to be taken to minimise the impact of the same,” M&M said.

However, estimation of exact likely reduction in production/sales volume of the company (automotive division) and MVML for the last quarter is not ascertainable at this stage, the company added.