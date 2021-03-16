‘Private sector can help unlock CPSEs’ real value’

Efficient use of tech is the key, says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said efficient management and use of the latest technology by the private sector will help unlock the real value of CPSEs undergoing strategic sale and bring much higher dividends for the economy.

Ms. Sitharaman said that the NITI Aayog had been mandated to identify and recommend CPSEs — which are not in the ‘priority sector’ — for strategic disinvestment.

These CPSEs are reckoned as ‘low priority’ for the government notwithstanding that they may be profit-making companies .

“The unlocking of real value through better / efficient management and use of latest technology by the private sector may bring much higher dividends for the economy as a whole in terms of growth, productivity and employment,” Ms. Sitharaman said in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.