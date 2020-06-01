Pradip Kumar Tripathi takes charge as Steel Secretary

Senior IAS officer Pradip Kumar Tripathi on Monday took over the charge as Secretary in the Ministry of Steel, according to an official statement.
Mr. Tripathi succeeds Binoy Kumar, who superannuated on May 31, 2020.
“Pradip Kumar Tripathi, IAS has taken over as Secretary, Ministry of Steel,” the Steel Ministry said in a statement.
In April, the government had appointed Tripathi as Steel Secretary. He is an IAS officer of 1987 batch of Jammu and Kashmir (JK) cadre.
Prior to this, Mr. Tripathi had been posted as Special Secretary and Establishment Officer in Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the statement said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.