Pradip Kumar Tripathi takes charge as Steel Secretary

Senior IAS officer Pradip Kumar Tripathi on Monday took over the charge as Secretary in the Ministry of Steel, according to an official statement.

Mr. Tripathi succeeds Binoy Kumar, who superannuated on May 31, 2020.

“Pradip Kumar Tripathi, IAS has taken over as Secretary, Ministry of Steel,” the Steel Ministry said in a statement.

In April, the government had appointed Tripathi as Steel Secretary. He is an IAS officer of 1987 batch of Jammu and Kashmir (JK) cadre.

Prior to this, Mr. Tripathi had been posted as Special Secretary and Establishment Officer in Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the statement said.