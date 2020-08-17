Power output increases for first time in five months in August

India’s electricity generation in the first 15 days of August rose for the first time since early March, provisional government data show, as the country opened up industries and lifted curbs to control the spread of COVID-19.
Power generation rose 2.6% in the first 15 days of August compared with a year earlier, a Reuters analysis of daily load despatch data from federal grid operator POSOCO showed. This compares with a 1.8% fall in July.
In the second half of last month, electricity generation declined 3.1%. Power use has picked up from previous months when India was under a strict lockdown, mainly because of higher demand in the northern States and rising consumption in the highly industrialised States of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Industry and offices account for more than half of India’s annual power use.
‘Green shoots’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been citing electricity consumption to show there are ‘green shoots’ in the economy. Seasonal factors including hot weather could have fuelled higher power demand.
Rajasthan, the largest State by area, saw a 15.7% growth in electricity use. Other States including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh also saw an uptick in demand.
Renewable energy generation, which fell by almost a fifth in July, rose 2.3% in the first half of August.
Solar-powered electricity production grew 19.3%, while wind-powered generation fell over 10%. Power output from coal, India’s primary source of electricity, rose 4.2% in the first 15 days.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath