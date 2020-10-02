Power generation rises for first time in 7 months

Easing COVID-19 curbs boost demand

India’s electricity generation rose for the first time in seven months in September, government data showed, as the removal of most COVID-19-related restrictions boosted power demand in three-quarters of the States.

Activity in India’s factories expanded at its fastest pace in over eight years in September as a relaxation in lockdowns drove a surge in demand and output, a survey showed on Thursday.

A Reuters analysis of daily load despatch data from federal grid operator POSOCO showed that power generation rose 4.9% in September, the first monthly increase since February.

Still, India’s economy is forecast to contract by up to 10% in the fiscal, which would be its weakest performance since 1979, and analysts expect annual power demand to fall for the first time in almost four decades.