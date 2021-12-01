Power demand growth slows at 2.2% in Nov.

NEW DELHI

India’s electricity demand grew 2.2% in November, slower than the 4.1% increase in October, a Reuters analysis of government data showed, helping the energy-hungry nation tide over a crippling coal shortage that caused widespread power cuts.

Surging power demand and high global prices in October left utilities scrambling for coal, India’s dominant fuel for power generation, despite record supplies from state-run Coal India. Average daily coal-fired power generation in November was down 2.8% from October.

