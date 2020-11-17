Power demand grew 7.8% in first half of Nov.

New Delhi

17 November 2020 02:57 IST

Diesel sales fell, after rising in October

India’s power consumption grew 7.8% to 50.15 billion units (BU) in the first half of November this year, signalling a rise in economic activity, as per government data.

Power consumption was recorded at 46.52 BU during November 1-15 last year, according to power Ministry data. For all of November last year, power consumption was 93.94 BU.

Thus, the extrapolation of half-month data clearly indicates that power consumption may witness year-on-year growth for the third month in a row, according to experts.

Diesel sales in the country fell 5% in the first half of November from a year earlier, industry data showed on Monday, after rising for the first time in eight months in October. However, diesel sales was 7% higher month-on-month.

Between November 1 and 15, diesel consumption was 2.86 million tonnes, down from 3.01 million tonnes a year earlier but higher than the 2.65 million tonnes in the first half of October.