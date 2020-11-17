Industry

Power demand grew 7.8% in first half of Nov.

India’s power consumption grew 7.8% to 50.15 billion units (BU) in the first half of November this year, signalling a rise in economic activity, as per government data.

Power consumption was recorded at 46.52 BU during November 1-15 last year, according to power Ministry data. For all of November last year, power consumption was 93.94 BU.

Thus, the extrapolation of half-month data clearly indicates that power consumption may witness year-on-year growth for the third month in a row, according to experts.

Diesel sales in the country fell 5% in the first half of November from a year earlier, industry data showed on Monday, after rising for the first time in eight months in October. However, diesel sales was 7% higher month-on-month.

Between November 1 and 15, diesel consumption was 2.86 million tonnes, down from 3.01 million tonnes a year earlier but higher than the 2.65 million tonnes in the first half of October.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2020 2:57:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/power-demand-grew-78-in-first-half-of-nov/article33110660.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY