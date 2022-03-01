‘Power consumption growth remained subdued in February due to the impact of local restrictions imposed by States to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus’

India's power consumption growth remained subdued at 2.2% year-on-year in February to 105.54 billion units (BU), showing the impact of local restrictions imposed by the States due to the third wave of COVID-19.

Power consumption in February 2021 was 103.25 BU, a tad lower than 103.81 BU in the same month of 2020, as per the Power Ministry data.

According to the data, peak power demand met or highest supply in a day rose to 193.64 GW in the month under review compared with 187.97 GW in February 2021 and 176.38 GW in February 2020.

Experts are of the view that power consumption growth remained subdued in February due to the impact of local restrictions imposed by States to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The local restriction had affected industrial and commercial demand, they said.

The third wave of the pandemic hit the country in January 2022, which forced many States to impose local restrictions such as night and weekend curfews. They had also taken measures like banning dining in bars and restaurants. These restrictions were eased gradually by the States in February.

Power demand and consumption would improve in the coming months as the states are now lifting local restrictions after a decline in the positivity rate, they said.

Power consumption would surge with increased industrial and commercial activities after the easing of lockdown restrictions and due to the onset of summers in the coming months, according to the experts.

Power consumption had grown 1.8% in January 2022 to 111.80 BU from 109.76 BU in the year-earlier period.