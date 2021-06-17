Power use grows 9.3% in June first half

Power consumption in India grew by 9.3% in the first half of June to 55.86 billion units (BU), indicating a slow recovery in commercial and industrial electricity demand, according to Power Ministry data.

Power consumption was recorded at 51.10 BU in the first half of June last year (June 1-15), it showed.

According to experts, the recovery in power consumption and demand was slow during the first half of the month despite the low base of last year.

They are of the view that the recovery in the rest of June is not likely to be robust because of the early onset of monsoon.