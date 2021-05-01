Industry

Power consumption grows 41%

Power consumption grew 41% in April 2021 to 119.27 billion units (BU) over the same month last year, showing robust recovery in industrial and commercial demand of electricity, according to ministry data.

Power consumption in April last year was recorded at 84.55 BU. During April this year, peak power demand met, or the highest supply in a day, touched the highest level of 182.55 GW and recorded a growth of nearly 38% over 132.73 GW in April 2020.

Consumption in April last year had dropped to 84.55 BU from 110.11 BU in the same month in 2019.

