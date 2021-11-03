Poor IBC recovery calls for process rejig: Crisil

mumbai

03 November 2021 22:49 IST

‘Only 5% recoveries in high-value cases’

Only a third of the admitted financial claims of insolvent companies have been recovered since the onset of the bankruptcy process five years ago, a domestic credit rating agency said.

With only ₹2.5 lakh crore in recoveries, there is a need for a ‘stronger push’ to make resolutions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process more effective, Crisil said, admitting that the law has tilted the power equation in favour of creditors from debtors.

“A closer look at the data shows, however, the recovery rate and resolution timelines have a lot more room for improvement. This makes a continuous strengthening of the code and stabilisation of the overall ecosystem imperative,” it said.

Advertising

Advertising

The commentary from the agency comes amid concerns raised over low recoveries, of about 5%, in recent high-value cases. It may be recalled that initially, the recoveries were much higher in the specifically earmarked dozen accounts.

“Besides low recovery rate and longer time frame, a key challenge is the high number of cases going to liquidation,” agency director Nitesh Jain said.