Industry

Policybazaar files papers for ₹6,017.5 -cr. IPO

PB Fintech, that operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit- comparison portal Paisabazaar, has filed preliminary papers with market regulator SEBI to raise ₹6,017.50 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹3,750 crore worth of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹2,267.50 crore by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The firm may consider raising about ₹750 crore by way of private placement.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used towards enhancing visibility and awareness of the company's brands.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2021 2:40:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/policybazaar-files-papers-for-60175-cr-ipo/article35691066.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY