Industry

PNB reports ₹492 crore loss for Q3 on higher provisioning for NPAs

A view of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in New Delhi.

A view of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

more-in

The bank had posted a net profit of ₹246.51 crore for the same period a year ago. In the previous September quarter, the bank had a profit of ₹507.05 crore.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday reported a standalone net loss of ₹492.28 crore for December quarter 2019-20 due to substantial increase in bad loan provisioning.

The bank had posted a net profit of ₹246.51 crore for the same period a year ago. In the previous September quarter, the bank had a profit of ₹507.05 crore.

Total income during the quarter under review was at ₹ 15,967.49 crore as against ₹14,854.24 crore in the year-ago same period, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The bank made a provisioning of ₹4,445.36 crore for bad loans during the quarter under review. This was up from ₹2,565.77 crore parked aside for the year-ago period.

On consolidated basis, the lender reported a net loss of ₹501.93 crore during the quarter under review.

There was a net profit of ₹249.75 crore in the same period a year ago, the bank said.

Income was at ₹16,211.24 crore, up from ₹15,104.94 crore earlier.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank stood at 16.30% of gross advances as at December-end 2019, down from 16.33% by the year-ago same period.

Net NPAs or bad loans were at 7.18%, down from 8.22% by December 2018.

PNB stock was trading at ₹58.70 on the BSE, up 2.35%.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business Industry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 3:19:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/pnb-reports-492-crore-loss-for-q3-on-higher-provisioning-for-npas/article30733696.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY