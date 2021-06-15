PNB Housing Fin deal under RBI, SEBI lens

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as well as SEBI will look into various regulatory issues related to the proposed ₹4,000 crore-investment by U.S.-based private equity firm Carlyle and others in PNB Housing Finance, sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, concerns of minority shareholders, corporate governance and others regulatory aspects would be looked into by the RBI and SEBI. The Carlyle Group along with other entities on Monday floated a “draft letter offer” with regard to an open offer for acquisition of over 7 crore equity shares representing 26% stake in PNB Housing Finance.