ADVERTISEMENT

PMI Electro appoints Aanchal Jain as CEO

July 25, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Mumbai

Ms. Jain holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Northwestern University and an MSc. in Economics from The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

PTI

Electric commercial vehicle maker PMI Electro on July 25 said it has appointed Aanchal Jain as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Her appointment will help the company steer through new challenges faced by large electric vehicle OEMS in terms of fast-paced growth and capex-hungry financing requirements, PMI Electro said in a statement.

"It gives us pride to bring the second rung of leadership at the company with global experience and perspective," said Satish Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of PMI Electro.

Ms. Jain holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Northwestern University and an MSc. in Economics from The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), according to the statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With an extensive product portfolio, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), is developing 7-metre, 9-metre, and 12-metre electric buses at its Delhi-NCR facility, which has a capacity to produce 1500 eCVs.

The company has over 1,180 e-buses currently operating across 28 cities in the country, as per the statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

automobile

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US