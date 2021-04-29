PM Relocations offers free logistics for transporting oxygen, other medical supplies

Logistics firm PM Relocations on Thursday extended free services for moving medical and essential services to healthcare companies, hospitals, pharmacies and individuals.

The company in a statement said its pan-India services can help in transporting oxygen concentrators, medical supplies, hospital beds, medical heavy equipment and machinery as well as any essential items.

“We see a lot of despair, helpless today with people struggling to find basic things. We really want to step up and support in our ways and ensure we can be of help and assistance to as many in need,” Gurugram-based PMR CEO Aakanksha Bhargava said.

Logistics is an intensive sector, and the company is trying its best to have all feet on the ground to help people with medical and essential services, she said.

“I call out to all medical institutions and individuals to not hesitate in reaching out to us if you have requirements,” she added.