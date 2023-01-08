PM Modi asks States to work for formalisation of MSMEs

January 08, 2023 02:51 am | Updated 02:51 am IST - New Delhi

The two-day national conference of Chief Secretaries, which concluded here on Saturday, saw discussions on Centre-State relations and issues such as the status of MSMEs and the functioning of the GST regime. Chairing the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the States to take proactive measures to formalise the MSMEs.

Mr. Modi also launched Aspirational Block Programme and asked States to follow Aspirational District Programme at the block level. The Prime Minister also discussed the development of both physical and social infrastructure along with a focus on the enhancement of cyber security. The significance of the International Year of Millets and steps to enhance the popularity of millet products were also taken up during the meeting. Mr. Modi also said States and the Centre should work together and scale up the speed of progress.

A release from NITI Aayog, the organisers of the meeting, said the Prime Minister said that in order to build a developed India, the country is focussing on four pillars of infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusion.

“Launching the Aspirational Block Programme, Prime Minister underscored the success achieved in various Aspirational Districts in the country under the Aspirational District Programme. He added that the Aspirational District model should now be taken up to the block level in the form of the Aspirational Block Programme. He asked the officials present in the meeting to implement the Aspirational Block Programme in their respective States,” Mr. Modi said.

On MSMEs, Prime Minister said that States must act proactively towards the formalisation of MSMEs. “He said that to make these MSMEs globally competitive, we need to make available finance, technology, market and access for skilling. He also discussed bringing more MSMEs on board the GeM portal. He said that we should take steps to make the MSMEs global champions and part of the global value chain,” the release added.

The PM also spoke about data security and the criticality of having a secure technology infrastructure for the seamless delivery of essential services.

“He emphasised that States should try to adopt a strong cyber security strategy, adding that this investment is like insurance for the future. Aspects related to cyber security audit management and development of crisis management plans were also discussed by him,” the release added.