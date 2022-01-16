IndustryNEW DELHI 16 January 2022 04:09 IST
PLI: RIL unit, 9 others bid for battery storage
RIL subsidiary Reliance New Energy Solar, Hyundai Global Motors, Ola Electric, Mahindra & Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro are among the 10 firms that have submitted bids under the ₹18,100 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery storage, the government said on Saturday.
A total of 10 bids with capacity of 130 Gwh — over twice the manufacturing capacity to be awarded — were received.
Amara Raja Batteries, Exide Industries, Rajesh Exports, India Power Corporation and Lucas-TVS have also submitted bids.
