PLI: RIL unit, 9 others bid for battery storage

RIL subsidiary Reliance New Energy Solar, Hyundai Global Motors, Ola Electric, Mahindra & Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro are among the 10 firms that have submitted bids under the ₹18,100 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery storage, the government said on Saturday.

A total of 10 bids with capacity of 130 Gwh — over twice the manufacturing capacity to be awarded — were received.

Amara Raja Batteries, Exide Industries, Rajesh Exports, India Power Corporation and Lucas-TVS have also submitted bids.


