PLI: Centre’s nod for 33 API applications

The government has approved 33 applications with a committed investment of ₹5,082.65 crore under the production linked incentive scheme for active pharmaceutical ingredients, an official release said on Thursday.

Setting up of these plants will make the country self-reliant to a large extent in respect of these bulk drugs, it noted.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals had unveiled a PLI scheme for the promotion of domestic manufacturing in four different target segments with a total outlay of ₹6,940 crore for the period 2020-21 to 2029-30.