Play Store policies: CCI slaps ₹936.44 crore penalty on Google for unfair business practices

The Competition Commission of India said it has also directed to modify Google’s conduct within a defined timeline.

PTI New Delhi
October 25, 2022 18:03 IST

File image.

The Competition Commission on October 25 slapped a penalty of ₹936.44 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position with respect to Play Store policies and directed the company to cease and desist from unfair business practices.

In a release, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has also directed to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

This is the second major CCI ruling against Google in less than a week. On October 20, the watchdog imposed a penalty of 1,337.76 crore on the company for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

