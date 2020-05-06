Plastic industry seeks government support to resume exports

The Indian plastics industry is looking at boosting exports after lifting of the lockdown in the country and has sought the support of the government to achieve its objectives.

“India has every potential to bounce back from the adverse situation. Within the plastics export segment, global buyers have been looking favourably towards India as its sourcing hub, especially in the wake of rising hesitation in doing business with China,” said Ravish Kamath, chairman, PLEXCONCIL.

“If due support is provided by the government to the plastics industry, which largely consists of MSMEs, reboot of business will become a reality and growth can certainly be achieved,” he said.

Over the past weeks, PLEXCONCIL has been pursuing various issues and challenges faced by the industry with various government bodies since the lockdown.

The council has since been reassured that concerns would be duly looked into and efforts would be directed to ease the numerous bottlenecks that exporters are currently facing, officials said.

Sribash Dasmohapatra, executive director, PLEXCONCIL said, “Manufacturing and exports form the backbone of an economy and while measures to lift the lockdown in a phased manner is going on, it is important to resume exports as soon as possible.”

“As per an analysis done by the commerce department, medical textiles, electronics, plastics and toys are some sectors whose exports can be promoted in the next three months,” he said.

PLEXCONCIL has made certain suggestions which include revisions to the existing FTAs that exporters believe are largely skewered and favourable to imports, rather than promoting Indian exports and providing 15% incentives to exporters to boost exports.

It could be through MEIS, RoDTEP or by any other way.

“We believe that Indian missions abroad could play a much bigger role in providing extensive support to Indian exporters by way of arranging B2B meets with buyers through various digital platforms,” said Mr. Kamath.