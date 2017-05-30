Piramal invests ₹565 cr. in auto part firms

Piramal Enterprises Ltd., through its subsidiary Piramal Finance Ltd., has invested a total of ₹565 crore in two auto component companies as part of its strategy to focus on the sector.

This includes financing of ₹275 crore to RSB Group and ₹290 crore to Indoshell Mould Ltd.

“The auto component space has been on our radar as a focus area for a while now,” said Khushru Jijina, managing director, Piramal Finance.“Both RSB and Indoshell have long standing relationships with major OEMs and command higher wallet share of their respective customer set.

“We look forward to more such transactions as we further scale up our investment focus towards this sector,” he said.