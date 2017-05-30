Piramal invests ₹565 cr. in auto part firms

Piramal Enterprises Ltd., through its subsidiary Piramal Finance Ltd., has invested a total of ₹565 crore in two auto component companies as part of its strategy to focus on the sector.
This includes financing of ₹275 crore to RSB Group and ₹290 crore to Indoshell Mould Ltd.
“The auto component space has been on our radar as a focus area for a while now,” said Khushru Jijina, managing director, Piramal Finance.“Both RSB and Indoshell have long standing relationships with major OEMs and command higher wallet share of their respective customer set.
“We look forward to more such transactions as we further scale up our investment focus towards this sector,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor