Pilot rest norms: DGCA seeks implementation timeline from airlines

Rules on pilot rest and duty hours were put on hold following pressure from airlines

April 10, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra
These rules, which provide enhanced rest to pilots who have complained of mounting levels of fatigue, were earlier set to be implemented on June 1. Representational file image.

These rules, which provide enhanced rest to pilots who have complained of mounting levels of fatigue, were earlier set to be implemented on June 1. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The aviation safety regulator, DGCA, has asked airlines to inform when they will be willing to implement the new duty and rest norms for pilots which were delayed at their behest

“You may kindly indicate the timeline required to prepare a roadmap for implementation of the revised FDTL norms and the timeline for subsequent implementation of the same,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation wrote in a notice to airlines on April 10.

Also read: Why is the DGCA firm on new rest rules for pilots? | Explained

The regulator has sought this information after the Delhi High Court gave the DGCA until May 8 to indicate the tentative date for implementation of the new norms.

These rules, which provide enhanced rest to pilots who have complained of mounting levels of fatigue, were earlier set to be implemented on June 1. But after intense pressure from airlines, the regulator in March quietly inserted a revised clause in the rules that effectively delayed their implementation indefinitely. Airlines had sought their postponement on the grounds that implementing them would increase their requirement for pilots, in the absence of which they would have to cancel 15% to 20% of flights.

The rules were announced on January 8 and increased the weekly rest period for pilots from 36 hours to 48 hours as well as curtailed night flying which pilots blame cause immense fatigue.

Pilot fatigue in India, a wake-up call for airlines

Related Topics

air transport

