ADVERTISEMENT

Piaggio makes special Diwali offer for Aprilia RS457 sports bike at ₹4.17 lakh 

Published - October 23, 2024 04:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

The RS457 sports bike will be available at a special ex-showroom price.

The Hindu Bureau

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of the Italian auto giant Piaggio Group has announced a special limited time offer for its sports bike, Aprilia RS457 at a special ex-showroom price of ₹4.17 lakh. 

“Customers who take deliveries of the Aprilia RS 457 from 23rd October until 31st October 2024 can bring home the motorcycle at a special price of ₹4.17 lakh (ex-showroom Maharashtra) including the in-demand quick-shifter accessory, along with additional benefits,” the company said in a statement. 

Ajay Raghuvanshi, EVP, 2-Wheeler Domestic Business, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, “The response that the Aprilia RS457 has received has been tremendous and we are grateful for the support the customers have shown. As a small token of our appreciation and to add more light to this Diwali, we are introducing special benefits for the Aprilia RS457 and urge all to make the most of it.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US