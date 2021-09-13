PharmEasy parent names independent directors

MUMBAI

13 September 2021 22:41 IST

Company plans to hire 200 engineers

API Holdings Ltd., the parent firm of digital healthcare brand PharmEasy has announced the appointment of five independent directors to strengthen the composition of its board.

These directors include Vineeta Rai, IAS (Retd.), former Revenue Secretary of India; Subramanian Somasundaram, ex-CFO of Titan Company; Ramakant Sharma, founder and COO, Livspace; Dr. Jaydeep Tank, Gynaecologist, and Deepak Vaidya, who has decades of experience in the fields of pharmaceuticals, microfinance, healthcare and private equity. Siddharth Shah, co-founder & CEO, API Holdings said, “The diversity [of the board] will help us bring a paradigm shift with rapid digitisation of healthcare and enable across the board doctor consultation, diagnostics labs and the supply chain for delivering medicines.” The company said it would hire more than 200 engineers for its soon-to-be-opened development centres in Hyderabad, Pune and NCR.

“The new facilities will serve as a significant hub for driving development and innovation. Ahead of the opening of the new centres, PharmEasy will provide opportunities for inquisitive technology professionals across product and engineering, in different locations from all over the country, with a flexible work model,” Abhinav Yajurvedi, CTO, PharmEasy, said in a statement.

