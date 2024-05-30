GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Pharma exports to grow at a faster clip, touch $31 billion in FY25 

Updated - May 30, 2024 10:11 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

N RAVI KUMAR
N. RAVI KUMAR

India’s pharmaceutical exports are expected to grow over 11% and touch record $31 billion in FY25 on the back of multiple factors, especially a shortage of drugs in the key U.S. market, a top official of the exporters body under the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

For the fiscal ended March 2024, pharma exports, a mainstay in the country’s global trade, rose 9.6% to $27.8 billion. The growth came amid numerous global challenges, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India Director General Ravi Uday Bhaskar said.

More than 50% of the exports last fiscal were to highly regulated markets such as North America and Europe. “Pharmaceutical exports to the U.S. increased 15% to more than $8 billion, while the exports to the U.K. were 21% higher at $783 million demonstrating the robust growth of the Indian pharmaceutical industry even in challenging situations,” he told PharmaLytica expo and conference that got underway in Hyderabad.

As long as India continued to manufacture quality drugs at affordable prices the industry will remain unmatched, he said. Geo-political tensions, economic slowdown and logistical challenges apart, Indian pharma industry faced heat last fiscal over quality issues.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr.Bhaskar said the shortage of generic prescription drugs in the U.S. is expected to increase in the backdrop of some units there shutting down. Likewise, the demand in shipments to Africa is expected to enhance as non-governmental organisations that had shifted their focus to Covid had reverted to supply of free drugs.

Pharma exports to Africa, which had declined 5% in FY23, ended 8% higher last fiscal. Barring CIS countries, pharma exports to all other markets were higher year on year in FY24. As a pointer to the road ahead, the exports in April 2024 rose more than 7%.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.