Pet food firm Drools raises $60 million from L Catterton

June 20, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The pet care market in the country is expected to reach ₹21,000 crore by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032, as per market research outfit Market Decipher

The Hindu Bureau

Drools currently has a wide portfolio of dog and cat food brands.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru-based Drools Pet Food raised $60 million from L Catterton (LVMH), a consumer growth investor from the U.S. The funds amount to 10% valuation of Drools, making it one of the largest investments till date in the pet care industry in India, the firm said.

Drools currently has a wide portfolio of dog and cat food brands. With fresh funds, the company has plans to ramp up its production capacity and strengthen its distribution network globally.

