Peerless Group MD Sunil Kanti Roy passes away

PTI May 09, 2022 10:37 IST

PTI May 09, 2022 10:37 IST

A recipient of Padma Shri, he had taken over the responsibilities of the conglomerate from his elder brother, B.K. Roy in 1985.

Peerless Group Managing Director, Sunil Kantik Roy. | Photo Credit: peerless.co.in

A recipient of Padma Shri, he had taken over the responsibilities of the conglomerate from his elder brother, B.K. Roy in 1985.

Sunil Kanti Roy, the Managing Director of Kolkata-based diversified conglomerate Peerless Group, breathed his last at a hospital here, family sources said. He was 78. Roy was suffering from old age-related ailments, they said. He was put on ventilation on Saturday, May 9, 2022 after his health condition deteriorated. He died on Sunday night. He is survived by wife, son, daughter and two grandchildren. Managing Director, The Peerless General Finance and Investment Company Ltd, Sunil Kanti Roy, receiving the Padma Shri Award 2009 from the then President, Pratibha Patil at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on March 31, 2009. File photo | Photo Credit: S. SUBRAMANIUM Roy, a recipient of Padma Shri, had taken over the responsibilities of the conglomerate from his elder brother, B.K. Roy, after his death in 1985. Mayor condoles death Extending his condolences, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim wrote, “Deeply saddened at the demise of Padma Shri, Sunil Kanti Roy, ace entrepreneur & managing director of Peerless Group. His passing marks the end of an era for business in Bengal. My condolences to his friends & family. May his soul rest in peace.”



Our code of editorial values