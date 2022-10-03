PayU calls off $4.7 bn acquisition of BillDesk

Prosus, the global investment arm of South African multinational Nasper, had on August 31 last year announced acquisition of BillDesk.

PTI New Delhi
October 03, 2022 14:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Prosus’ logo. Image used for representative purpose | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

Prosus NV, which owns PayU, has terminated a USD 4.7 billion deal to acquire Indian payments firm BillDesk, saying certain conditions precedent were not met.

Prosus, the global investment arm of South African multinational Nasper, had on August 31 last year announced acquisition of BillDesk in an all-cash deal to expand its footprint in India's booming fintech sector under the umbrella of its payment gateway PayU.

"Closing of the transaction was subject to the fulfilment of various conditions precedent, including approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI)," Prosus said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While PayU secured CCI approval on September 5, 2022, "certain conditions precedent were not fulfilled by September 30, 2022 long stop date and the agreement has terminated automatically in accordance with its terms and, accordingly, the proposed transaction will not be implemented," it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
economy, business and finance
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app